Leo Dean Flansburg -- Orangeburg

Mr. Flansburg was born in Utica, New York, a son of the late Leo and Harriett Munn Flansburg. A 1951 graduate of Poland High School, Poland, New York, he served in the United States Navy for four years and was honorably discharged in 1956. He was Past Commander of Adirondack Post 1118 American Legion, Cold Brook, New York, and a life member of VFW Post 2779.

Dean was a member of the first Presbyterian Church, Orangeburg and a member of the Wednesday morning Men's Bible Study Group. He was Data Processing Manager for Utica Tool Company for 27 years and retired from Orangeburg-Calhoun Technical College as Systems Information Manager in 1995. Dean was past President of the Orangeburg Gamecock Club and served as chairman of the executive committee of the Gamecock Club. He was a member of BPOE Elks Lodge 897. Dean was a member of the South Carolina State Employees Association, an active retiree on the Board of Directors and was named Outstanding State Retiree for 2007. He was also a member of the South Carolina Technical Education Association and as a retiree served on the Board of Directors. Dean was a golfer and had been a member of the Orangeburg Country Club and the Seniors Golf Circuit. Each year he enjoyed attending the Masters Golf Tournament in Augusta, Georgia. He enjoyed cooking and working in his yard.