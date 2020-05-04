Leo Brown -- Orangeburg
0 comments

Leo Brown -- Orangeburg

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Leo Brown

ORANGEBURG -- Private funeral services will be held for Mr. Leo Brown, 80, of 575 Stonewall Jackson St., Orangeburg.

Mr. Brown passed away Wednesday, April 29, 2020, at Prisma Health Richland, Columbia.

Visitation will be held Monday, May 4, 2020, from 1 to 7 p.m.

Friends may call Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg.

Online condolences may be sent to www.simmonsfuneralhome.com

To plant a tree in memory of Leo Brown as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News