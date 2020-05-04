Leo Brown -- Orangeburg

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

ORANGEBURG -- Private funeral services will be held for Mr. Leo Brown, 80, of 575 Stonewall Jackson St., Orangeburg.

Mr. Brown passed away Wednesday, April 29, 2020, at Prisma Health Richland, Columbia.

Visitation will be held Monday, May 4, 2020, from 1 to 7 p.m.

Friends may call Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg.

Online condolences may be sent to www.simmonsfuneralhome.com

