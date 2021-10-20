 Skip to main content
Lenard Demore -- Orangeburg
ORANGEBURG -- Lenard Demore of 152 Laquinta Drive, Orangeburg, died Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021.

Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Glover's Funeral Home. Friends may call at the residence and Glover's Funeral Home. The family will be receiving limited guests due to COVID-19.

