Lenard Demore -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG -- Lenard Demore, 41, of 152 Laquinta Drive, died Oct. 16, 2021.

The funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 26, 2021, at Glover's Funeral Home Chapel.

Burial will be in Belleville Memorial Gardens.

Staff and all those attending must wear a mask and adhere to all COVID-19 rules and regulations.

Viewing will be held Monday, Oct. 25, 2021, from 1:30 to 7 p.m.

Friends may call at the residence and at the funeral home. The family will be receiving limited guests due to COVID-19.

Online condolences may be made at gloversfuneralhome.com