Lena McCreary Salley-Hutto -- Blackville

BLACKVILLE -- Mrs. Lena McCreary Salley-Hutto, 82, of 2989 Jones Bridge Road, Blackville, passed June 28, 2022, at her residence after an extended illness.

The funeral will be held at 1 p.m. Sunday, July 10, at Macedonia Baptist Church, Blackville.

Burial will follow in Hope Memorial Park Cemetery, Barnwell.

Viewing for the public will be held on Saturday from 5 to 7 p.m. at the funeral home.

Friends may visit at the residence of her daughter, Willie Mae Hutto, 3009 Jones Bridge Road, Blackville, and must wear a mask.

Sacred arrangements are entrusted to Dash's Funeral Home of Blackville.

Online condolences may be submitted to www.dashsfh.com.