 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Lena McCreary Salley-Hutto -- Blackville

  • 0

BLACKVILLE -- Mrs. Lena McCreary Salley-Hutto, 82, of 2989 Jones Bridge Road, Blackville, passed June 28, 2022, at her residence after an extended illness.

The funeral will be held at 1 p.m. Sunday, July 10, at Macedonia Baptist Church, Blackville.

Burial will follow in Hope Memorial Park Cemetery, Barnwell.

Viewing for the public will be held on Saturday from 5 to 7 p.m. at the funeral home.

Friends may visit at the residence of her daughter, Willie Mae Hutto, 3009 Jones Bridge Road, Blackville, and must wear a mask.

Sacred arrangements are entrusted to Dash's Funeral Home of Blackville.

Online condolences may be submitted to www.dashsfh.com.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Shinzo Abe, powerful former Japan PM, leaves divided legacy

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News