Len Jackson Jr. -- Sumter

SUMTER -- Funeral services for Mr. Len Jackson Jr., 45, of Sumter, were held at noon Thursday, April 16, 2020, at Kingdom Builders Deliverance Ministries Inc., 621 West Liberty St., Sumter. Bishop Leroy T. James officiated.

Mr. Jackson passed away Friday, April 10, at Prisma Heath Tuomey Hospital, Sumter.

Friends may call Simmons Funeral Home of Santee.

Online condolences may be sent to www.simmonsfuneralhome.com.

