Lemuel Daryl Larrymore -- St. Matthews

ST. MATTHEWS – Funeral and burial services with military honors for Lemuel Daryl Larrymore, 63, of Orangeburg were held at noon, Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022, at Calvary Baptist Church, 2344 Old Belleville Road.

Daryl was born in Calhoun County, the son of the late Lemuel and Emma Julia Goodwine Larrymore. He graduated from St. Matthews High School in 1977 and earned a Bachelor of Science degree in electrical engineering technology from South Carolina State College, now University. He completed graduate studies in computer engineering at the University of Southern California.

In December 1981, he was commissioned as a First Lieutenant in the U.S. Army. He served on the frontline as a Signal Corps Officer for the 1st Infantry Division during Operation Desert Storm. A recipient of numerous awards and decorations, including the Bronze Star, he ended his military career as a Major. As a civilian, he was an Electrical Engineering Technician at SC Electric & Gas, now Dominion Energy. His professional mark was lasting, evidenced by the powerlines he designed throughout the company's service area.

Daryl's values were deeply rooted in his upbringing, farm life, and the integrity and compassion modeled by his parents. He was baptized at Calvary Baptist Church, where he served as a trustee and was the Chair of Deacons until his passing. His desire was salvation for all. His testimony reflected the sovereign God's love, redemptive grace, and healing power.

He was a Vessels of Comfort Ministries Friend, a God's Prayer Line of First Presbyterian Church of Jamaica, New York, participant, and SMHS Class of 1977 Bible study participant. He held membership with the Calhoun County NAACP.

Survivors are sisters, Janice Larrymore Fairnot, Feliciane Green, and Shawn Larrymore; nephew and godson, Daryl Green; nephew, Justin Green; niece, Erinn Green; grandniece, Jasmine Green; brother, Bernard Braithwaite; loving friend, Sophia Paul, special son, Kenan Hanton, goddaughter, SyJaddia Carlton; aunts, uncles, classmates, friends, and young people he mentored.