OLAR – Mr. Lelon Odom Jr. of Olar died Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019, at Prisma Health Richland, Columbia.

Funeral services are scheduled for 11 a.m. Monday, Dec. 23, at Honey Ford Baptist Church, Denmark. Burial will follow in Bamberg County Memory Gardens, Bamberg.

A viewing is scheduled from 5 to 7 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 22, in the Wright's Funeral Home chapel, Denmark.

