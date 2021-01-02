Lelia Webb -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG -- Lelia Webb, 79, of 1950 Carolina Ave., formerly of 114 Tea Olive Court, died Dec. 31, 2020, at the Regional Medical Center following an extended illness.

Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Glover's Funeral Home.

Friends may call at the residence and at the funeral home.

The family will be accepting limited guests due to COVID-19.

You may reach her son, Tommy Frazier, at 803-997-2279.