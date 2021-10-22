 Skip to main content
Lelia Sampson Grayson -- Blackville
BLACKVILLE -- Mrs. Lelia Sampson Grayson, 87, of 36 Main St., passed away Oct. 16, 2021.

Graveside services will be held at 12:30 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 23,2021, at Blackville Cemetery.

Viewing for the public will be held from 1 to 7 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.

Friends may visit at the residence of her daughter, Lydia Grayson, 36 Main St., Blackville, and at the funeral home.

Sacred arrangements are entrusted to Dash's Funeral Home of Blackville.

Online condolences may be submitted to www.dashsfh.com.

