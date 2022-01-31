Lelia Rose Weeks Lowder -- St. Matthews

ST. MATTHEWS -- Lelia Rose Weeks Lowder, 93, of St. Matthews, passed away Sunday, Jan. 30, 2022. She was the wife of the late Burrell T. Lowder Jr.

A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m., Tuesday, Feb. 1, 2022, at West End Cemetery, St. Matthews, with the Rev. David Mitchell officiating.The family will receive friends following the service at the graveside. CDC guidelines for the COVID-19 virus and social distancing will be observed during the service.

Rose was born in Manning, a daughter of the late John Richard Weeks and Annabelle Holiday Weeks. She had attended Manning Public Schools, and was a member of First Baptist Church, St. Matthews.

Survivors include her daughter, Patsy Wise (Frankie); two grandchildren, Tommy Wise (Kris) and Lin Shirer (Kristie); four great-grandchildren, Kaileigh Wise, Blake McAlhany, Trevor McAlhany and Caitlin Shirer. She was predeceased by her daughter, Ginny Shirer, and granddaughter, Kelly Ann Sheldon.

Memorials may be made to the Connie Maxwell Children's Home of Greenwood, 810 Maxwell Ave., Greenwood, SC 29646.

