Lelia M. Frazier Webb

ORANGEBURG -- Lelia M. Frazier Webb, 79, of 1950 Carolina Ave., formerly of Tea Olive Court, died Dec. 31, 2021, at tRMC following an extended illness.

The funeral will be held at 1 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2021, at Glover's Funeral Home Chapel, with the Rev. John Wolfe officiating.

Burial will be in Heavenly Rest Memorial Park.

Staff and all those attending must adhere to all COVID-19 rules and regulations.

Public viewing will be held from 3 to 7 p.m. Monday, Jan. 4, 2021.

Friends may call at the residence and at the funeral home.

The family will be accepting limited guests due to COVID-19.

Online condolences may be made at gloversfuneralhome.com

