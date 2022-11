BLACKVILLE -- The funeral for Mrs. Lela Minus, 93, of 106 Beaver Circle, Blackville, will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, at Mount Zion Baptist Church, Lees.

Friends may visit at the residence of her son, Albert (Brenda) Sept, 1415 Izlar St., Blackville. Sacred arrangements are entrusted to Dash's Funeral Home of Blackville. Online condolences may be submitted to www.dashsfh.com.