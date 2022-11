AIKEN - Ms. Lea Minus, 93, passed away Sunday, October 30, 2022 at Pepper Hill Center for rehabilitation and Healing in Aiken.

Funeral arrangements are incomplete and will be announced at a later date.

Friends may visit the residence of her son, Albert (Brenda) Sept, 1415 Izlar Street, Blackville, and call the funeral home. Sacred arrangements are entrusted to Dash's Funeral Home of Blackville.