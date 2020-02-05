{{featured_button_text}}

PHILADELPHIA -- Lela Mae Stroman-Robinson, 82, passed away Friday, Jan. 31, 2020, at the residence of her daughter, Marion Spady, in Philadelphia.

Arrangements will be announced later by Al Jenkins Funeral Home of Orangeburg.

Friends may call at the residence of Eunice Mack-Montague, 681 Elm St., Bowman, S.C., from 4 to 8 p.m. daily and at the funeral home.

Online condolences may be made at www.aljenkinsfuneralhome.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Lela Stroman-Robinson as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Load comments