PHILADELPHIA -- Lela Mae Stroman-Robinson, 82, died Jan. 31, 2020, at the residence of her daughter, Marion Spady, in Philadelphia.

Funeral services will be held 11 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020, at New Covenant United Methodist Church, 750 Moss St., Bowman. The Rev. Janice L. Frederick-Watts, pastor, will officiate. Burial will be in the church cemetery.

Ms. Stroman-Robinson will be placed in the church one hour prior to the service.

Public visitation will be held from 2 to 6 p.m. Monday, Feb. 10, 2020, at Al Jenkins Funeral Home of Orangeburg.

Friends may call at the residence of Eunice Mack-Montague, 681 Elm St., Bowman, from 4 to 8 p.m. daily and at the funeral home.

Service information

Feb 10
Visitation
Monday, February 10, 2020
2:00PM-6:00PM
Al Jenkins Funeral Home
2396 Russell St
Orangeburg, SC 29115
