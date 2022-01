ORANGEBURG -- Mr. LeKwan D. Bey, 55, of 149 Dickson St., Orangeburg, passed away on Monday, Jan. 17, 2022.

Funeral arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Williams Funeral Home of Elloree.

The family is not receiving visitors; however, you may leave messages or texts for his brother and sister-in-law, Michael and Beulah Zeigler, at 803-347-2436.

Online condolences may be sent to the family via: info@williamsfuneralhomeofelloree.com. Friends may also call the funeral home.