Leila Mae Sweatman Jackson -- Bowman

BOWMAN -- Leila Mae Sweatman Jackson, 85, of Bowman, formerly of Holly Hill, passed away at home, surrounded by her family, on Tuesday, Jan. 18, 2022.
Leila was born in Orangeburg, the daughter of the late Marcus Elmore Sweatman and Mary Lou Champy Sweatman. She worked as a seamstress in several sewing rooms throughout Orangeburg and Dorchester County. Leila also worked at Sweatman's BBQ for many years. She was a member of Target United Methodist Church, where she genuinely loved her church family. Leila loved giving away fresh eggs and making fruit cakes. Leila was predeceased by her husband W.E. (Dick) Jackson; daughter, Bonnie Eugenia Vinson; grandson, Clint Lee Vinson; brothers, ME Sweatman and Clarence Sweatman; and sisters, Mary Dahler, Janice Mims May Meary Sutcliffe and Julia Ann Sweatman. Survivors include a daughter, Marie (Ken) Jones, and son, Ronnie (Marilyn) Jackson, both of Bowman; three sisters, Lola Martin of Orangeburg, Virginia Hutto and Aubrey Sandifer of Bamberg; three grandsons; and several great-grandchildren. The family wished to extend a special thanks to Jan Rogers, who sat many hours with her, and Grove Park Hospice, especially Amanda, Shondra, Buck, Chris, Tammy and Karen.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 22, at Target United Methodist Church, with interment to follow in the church cemetery. Pastor Melvin Bell and the Rev. Edward Stilz will be officiating.
The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital or Target United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 1303, Holly Hill, SC 29059.
Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Avinger Funeral Home, 2274 Eutaw Road, Holly Hill (803-496-3434).