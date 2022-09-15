 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Leila H. Platt -- Olar

OLAR -- Leila H. Platt of Olar died Sept. 12, 2022, in Olar.

Leila loved nature, art, reading and learning. She was born March 30, 1943, in Mobile, Alabama.

Leila is survived by her husband, Bill Platt; her three sons; and six grandchildren.

