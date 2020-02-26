Leila Bell 'Monk' Hankins -- St. George
Leila Bell 'Monk' Hankins -- St. George

ST. GEORGE -- Leila Bell Hankins “Monk,” 72, of St. George, passed away on Frida, Feb. 21, 2020, at Summerville Medical Center.

Viewing at the funeral home will be held from 2 to 6 p.m. Sunday, March 1, and the funeral service will be held at noon Monday, March 2, at Bethel AME Church, 5585 Memorial Blvd., St. George. Burial will be held at Bub Cemetery.

Service entrusted to Brown & Son Funeral Home, 5901 West Jim Bilton Blvd., St. George, SC 29477 (843-563-4332).

