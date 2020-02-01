{{featured_button_text}}

ORANGEBURG -- Legree "Dust Man" Johnson Jr., 69, of Orangeburg, will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020, at Good Shepherd Community Ministries, Orangeburg. Burial will be in Moses Temple Church of God Cemetery, Orangeburg.

Mr. Johnson will be placed in the church one hour before the service.

Viewing for the public will be held from noon to 7 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 1, at the funeral home. The family will receive friends at 125 Terry St., Orangeburg, and at the funeral home.

Sacred arrangements are entrusted to Dash's Funeral Home of Orangeburg. Online condolences may be submitted to www.dashsfh.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Legree Johnson, Jr. as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Load comments