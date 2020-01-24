{{featured_button_text}}

ORANGEBURG -- Legree "Dust Man" Johnson, 69, of 175 Terry St., passed away Jan. 22, 2020, at Providence Hospital, Columbia.

Funeral arrangements will be provided at a later date.

Friends may call at the residence.

Sacred arrangements are entrusted to the Dash's Funeral Home of Orangeburg.

To plant a tree in memory of Legree Johnson as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Load comments