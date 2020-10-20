Lee Rush -- Vance

VANCE -- Mr. Lee Rush, 45, of 363 Suwanee Drive, passed away at Trident Medical Center on Oct. 18, 2020.

Funeral arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Williams Funeral Home of Elloree.

The family is receiving visits at the residence from 3 to 9 p.m. daily; however, masks will be required. Friends may also call the funeral home.