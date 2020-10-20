 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Lee Rush -- Vance
0 comments

Lee Rush -- Vance

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

VANCE -- Mr. Lee Rush, 45, of 363 Suwanee Drive, passed away at Trident Medical Center on Oct. 18, 2020.

Funeral arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Williams Funeral Home of Elloree.

The family is receiving visits at the residence from 3 to 9 p.m. daily; however, masks will be required. Friends may also call the funeral home.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News