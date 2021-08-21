Lee Roy Phillips -- Neeses

Leroy was a volunteer fire fighter with the Neeses Fire Department where he held many roles over his 36 years with the department, answering to many titles including Fire Chief, Assistant Fire Chief, Captain and medical first responder. He was awarded “Firefighter of the Year” in 2011 and 2017, along with “Volunteer of the Year” given by the town of Neeses. His heart and soul was with the fire service and helping anyone in need. Most of all Leroy looked forward to his evenings with the family, having dinner together and spending time with his precious great-grandchild, “Thomas”. The two could always be found together on the swing or in the back yard playing. He loved teaching Thomas all about tools and about working on things. Thomas kept him laughing and smiling.