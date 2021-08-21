Lee Roy Phillips -- Neeses

NEESES -- Lee Roy Phillips, 68, of Neeses, passed away on Wednesday, Aug. 18, 2021, in Lincolnton, Georgia.
Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021, at Mt. Beulah Pentecostal Holiness Church, 2610 Ninety Six Road, Neeses, with the Rev. Henry Chavis and the Rev. Samuel Leonard officiating.
The family will receive friends from 10:30 to 11 a.m. at the graveside prior to the service.
Leroy was born in La Plata, Maryland, a son of the late Jackie Lee Phillips and the late Ann Marie Dennison Phillips. He was affectionately known as “Papa” to many.
Leroy was a volunteer fire fighter with the Neeses Fire Department where he held many roles over his 36 years with the department, answering to many titles including Fire Chief, Assistant Fire Chief, Captain and medical first responder. He was awarded “Firefighter of the Year” in 2011 and 2017, along with “Volunteer of the Year” given by the town of Neeses. His heart and soul was with the fire service and helping anyone in need. Most of all Leroy looked forward to his evenings with the family, having dinner together and spending time with his precious great-grandchild, “Thomas”. The two could always be found together on the swing or in the back yard playing. He loved teaching Thomas all about tools and about working on things. Thomas kept him laughing and smiling.
Survivors include his children, Jennifer (Shan) Benton of Neeses and Sarah (Jon) Jolley of Jackson; grandchildren, Michael Hoover of Neeses, Mary Hoover of Neeses, Deanna Jolley of Johnston, Robert, Owen and Paige Jolley of Jackson; a great-grandson, Thomas LeeBlade and Polly, his cat; sisters, Mary Ann Baughman of North, Mary New of North; brothers, Bobby Phillips of North, Harvey (Gail) Phillips of Neeses, John Wayne (Betty) Phillips of Orangeburg, Tommie (Jennifer) Phillips of Neeses. Mr. Phillips was predeceased by his wife of 35 years, Sylvia Hoover Phillips, the one true love of his life; a sister, Linda Phillips and a brother, Andy Phillips.
Pallbearers will be members of the Neeses Fire Department. Honorary pallbearers will be the past and present members of the Orangeburg County Fire Service.
The family wishes to thank Spenser and Steve Donaldson who sat, prayed and comforted Lee Roy in his final moments here on this earth.
Friends and family may call at the residence of Shan and Jennifer Benton in Neeses.
A message of condolence may be sent to the family by visiting www.mcalhanyfuneralhome.com.
Culler-McAlhany Funeral Home is assisting the family.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.