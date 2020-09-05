Lee Cantley Farmer -- Orangeburg

She was a true country girl; growing up on a farm in the 1930s and 1940s, she became well acquainted with hard work in the fields and tobacco barns, with feeding mules and hogs, butchering chickens and hogs, and learning the art of "real cooking" at her mother's side. She later became famous for her special macaroni, her chicken perlow and her chocolate pound cakes. Her roast beef and rice could have won "best awards"!

Lee grew to be a most beautiful lady because she was in truth a beautiful soul. Her calling in life was to be the wife of a Methodist pastor; together they served 26 churches, mostly in the lower part of South Carolina. In every congregation, Lee was genuinely revered, honored and loved by everyone, especially the elderly and the children.