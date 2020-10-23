 Skip to main content
Lee Andrew Rush -- Vance
Lee Andrew Rush

VANCE -- Graveside services for Mr. Lee Andrew Rush, 45, of 363 Suwanee Drive, Vance, will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020, at the Memorial Garden Cemetery, Santee.

Drive-thru viewing is scheduled Friday, Oct. 23, 2020, from 1 to 6 p.m. at Williams Funeral Home of Elloree.

The family is receiving visits at the residence from 3 to 9 p.m. daily.

As we adhere to COVID-19 precautions, masks will be required when visiting the residence and at the service.

Friends may call the funeral home. Online condolences may be sent to info@williamsfuneralhomeofelloree.com.

