 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Lebron Berry -- Orangeburg
0 comments

Lebron Berry -- Orangeburg

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

ORANGEBURG -- Lebron Berry, 47, of 277 Berrywood Road, died suddenly Sept. 27, 2020, in Charleston.

Funeral arrangements are incomplete at this time.

Due to COVID-19, the family will not be receiving friends at the residence.

Friends may call Owens Funeral Home, Branchville.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News