Leatha 'Vanessa' Cheeseboro -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG -- Leatha "Vanessa" Cheeseboro, 57, of 386 Maxcy St., passed May 2, 2022, at the Regional Medical Center.

The funeral will be held at noon Monday, May 9, at Emancipation Baptist Church Cemetery, St. Matthews, with the Rev. Burdell V. Hills, pastor, officiating.

Interment to follow.

Public visitation will be held from 2 to 6 p.m. Sunday, May 8, at Al Jenkins Funeral Home of Orangeburg. Mask required.

The family will be accepting visitors at the residence following COVID-19 guidelines, mask required, from 4 to 8 p.m. daily.

Friends may contact Maurice Cheeseboro at 803-878-0423. Friends may also call the funeral home.

Online condolences may be submitted to family at www.aljenkinsfuneralhome.com