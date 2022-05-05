Leatha 'Vanessa’ Cheeseboro -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG -- Leatha “Vanessa” Cheeseboro, 57, of 386 Maxcy St., Orangeburg, passed away Monday, May 2, 2022, at the Regional Medical Center, Orangeburg.

Arrangements will be announced later by Al Jenkins Funeral Home of Orangeburg.

The family will be accepting visitors at the residence from 4 to 8 p.m. daily, following COVID-19 guidelines; mask required. Friends may contact Maurice Cheeseboro at 803-878-0423. Friends may also call the funeral home.

Online condolences may be submitted to family at www.aljenkinsfuneralhome.com.