Lawton ‘Parrish’ Browder -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG -- Lawton “Parrish” Browder, 56, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, Dec. 24, 2020, as a result of an accident.

A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021, in Gates Family Cemetery in St. Matthews. We will be following the CDC guidelines for COVID-19. Masks will be required.

Parrish was born on Nov. 4, 1964, in Orangeburg. He was the son of the late Cecil Lawton Browder and the late Mary Ella Gates Carn. He was a forklift driver at Dempsey Wood Products. Parrish loved life and lived life to the fullest and enjoyed riding his Harley Davidson motorcycle. He loved his family dearly and will be greatly missed. He was predeceased by his stepfather, James Carn; and his uncle, Roy Gates.

Survivors include his son, Nichelous Browder of St. Matthews; siblings, Marlin Ferguson (Dale) of St. George, Stephanie Derrick (Tim), Michelle Kordes (Shawn), Shane Browder (Kelly) and Eric Browder; stepmother, Linda Browder; aunts, Sandra Youngs, Beverly Brown (George), Ruby Polin and Edith Gates; uncle, Jerry Gates (Gloria); special nephews, Justin, Coty and Eric Ferguson; cousins, Kelly King (Lance), Jason Parker (Kelly), Ritchie Polin, Tony Gates (Hope), Nina Tyson (Ronnie), David Gates (Christie) and Melinda Herndon; a number of great-nieces and nephews; and his beloved dog “Bubba.”