Lawton ‘Parrish’ Browder -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG -- Lawton “Parrish” Browder, 56, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, Dec. 24, 2020, as a result of an accident.
A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021, in Gates Family Cemetery in St. Matthews. We will be following the CDC guidelines for COVID-19. Masks will be required.
Parrish was born on Nov. 4, 1964, in Orangeburg. He was the son of the late Cecil Lawton Browder and the late Mary Ella Gates Carn. He was a forklift driver at Dempsey Wood Products. Parrish loved life and lived life to the fullest and enjoyed riding his Harley Davidson motorcycle. He loved his family dearly and will be greatly missed. He was predeceased by his stepfather, James Carn; and his uncle, Roy Gates.
Survivors include his son, Nichelous Browder of St. Matthews; siblings, Marlin Ferguson (Dale) of St. George, Stephanie Derrick (Tim), Michelle Kordes (Shawn), Shane Browder (Kelly) and Eric Browder; stepmother, Linda Browder; aunts, Sandra Youngs, Beverly Brown (George), Ruby Polin and Edith Gates; uncle, Jerry Gates (Gloria); special nephews, Justin, Coty and Eric Ferguson; cousins, Kelly King (Lance), Jason Parker (Kelly), Ritchie Polin, Tony Gates (Hope), Nina Tyson (Ronnie), David Gates (Christie) and Melinda Herndon; a number of great-nieces and nephews; and his beloved dog “Bubba.”
Memorials may be made to Thompson Funeral Home, 1012 Whitman St., Orangeburg, SC 29115.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.