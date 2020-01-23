{{featured_button_text}}

MONCKS CORNER -- Funeral services for Lawton Gavin, 56, will be held at noon Friday, Jan. 24, 2020, at Ebenezer-Zion AME Church, 5046 State Roadd, Holly Hill. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.

Visitation will be held from noon to 7 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 23, at Shuler-Marshall Funeral Home of Holly Hill. The family will receive friends 4 to 5 p.m. at the funeral home. Friends may call at the residence of his sister, Michelle Pringle, 1131 Nash Road, Ridgeville, and at the funeral home.

Online condolences may be sent to www.shulermarshallfuneralhome.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Lawton Gavin as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Load comments