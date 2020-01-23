MONCKS CORNER -- Funeral services for Lawton Gavin, 56, will be held at noon Friday, Jan. 24, 2020, at Ebenezer-Zion AME Church, 5046 State Roadd, Holly Hill. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.
Visitation will be held from noon to 7 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 23, at Shuler-Marshall Funeral Home of Holly Hill. The family will receive friends 4 to 5 p.m. at the funeral home. Friends may call at the residence of his sister, Michelle Pringle, 1131 Nash Road, Ridgeville, and at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be sent to www.shulermarshallfuneralhome.com.
