Lawrence Taylor Garick Jr. -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG -- Lawrence Taylor Garick Jr., 77, of Orangeburg, passed away July 3rd, 2022. He was the loving husband of Elizabeth ‘Ann' Smoak Garick.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Wednesday, July 6th, 2022, at Orangeburg Lutheran Church, with the Rev. Rick Mason officiating. Burial will follow in Memorial Park Cemetery.

Pallbearers are Cleve Wise, Will Wofford, Ernie Neumeister, Bill Huffstetler, Rob Hibbits, and Robert Cress. Honorary pallbearers include Jim Morris, Shelby Bolen, Lewis Boice, Mike Dempsey, and past fellow leaders and members of Boy Scout Troop 45.

Lawrence was born on October 4th, 1944, in Orangeburg, son of the late Lawrence Taylor Garick and Helen Katherine Culler. He graduated from Orangeburg High School in 1962 and attended Clemson University, where he was a member of the Pershing Rifles. Lawrence was the owner and operator of R. L. Culler Refrigeration Service, Inc, alongside his brother, Richard. Lawrence was involved in the business for 50 years. He was a lifetime member of Orangeburg Lutheran Church, where he served on church council for several terms. He also served on the church's Property Committee for decades. Lawrence served in the U.S. Army Reserve from 1965 to 1973. As a member of the Blood Assurance Program, Lawrence donated more than 5 gallons of blood. He was a past member of the American Legion. Lawrence was named a Paul Harris Fellow by the Rotary Club of Orangeburg for his service above self.

Scouting was an important part of Lawrence's life. He was a member of Troop 45, sponsored by the Rotary Club of Orangeburg, where in 1961, he became an Eagle Scout. A few years later he returned to the troop as an Assistant Scoutmaster, under his father until 1974. Lawrence returned again in 1983 and served continuously as an Assistant Scoutmaster until 2013. He earned the

District Award of Merit and the Silver Beaver Award. Lawrence was an Assistant Scoutmaster for nearly 40 years.

Lawrence's other interests included car racing, go-kart racing, fishing, boating, antique engines, following Clemson athletics and attending football games.

Survivors include his wife of the home; one daughter, Pamela Ann Garick; one son, Lawrence Taylor Garick III (Tonya); six grandchildren, Austin Cope (Alexis), Dillon Cope, Lauren Linder, Mae Elisabeth Bailey, Addison Garick, and Lawrence ‘Ren' Taylor Garick IV; and one great-grandchild, Ava Lee Cope.

He was predeceased by his brother, Richard L. Garick.

Memorials may be sent to Orangeburg Lutheran Church, PO Box 488, Orangeburg, SC 29116.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.dukesharleyfuneralhome.com or https:/www.facebook.comukes-Harley-Funeral-Home-and-Crematory-304968586272868