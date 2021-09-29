Lawrence Stafford Wolfe IV -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG -- Lawrence Stafford Wolfe IV, 45, of Orangeburg, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021.

A memorial service will be held at 4 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 29, at Thompson Funeral Home Chapel, 1012 Whitman St., Orangeburg. The Rev. Larry Williams will be officiating.

Stafford was born on Sept. 14, 1976, in Orangeburg, the son of the late Lawrence Wolfe III and Mary Sue Miller. He was an avid golfer. Stafford will always be remembered for his infectious laugh and his love for the USC Gamecocks.

Survivors include his mother, Mary Sue Miller; son, L.S. (Ellis) Wolfe V; and brother, Blake Wolfe all of Orangeburg.

Memorials may be made to the American Heart Association, 190 Knox Abbott Drive, Suite 301, Cayce, SC 29033.

