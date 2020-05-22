Lawrence Mayes Jr. -- Orangeburg


ORANGEBURG -- Mr. Lawrence Mayes Jr., 64, of 775 Dash St., Orangeburg, passed away Thursday, May 21, 2020, at the Regional Medical Center, Orangeburg.

Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later.

In an effort to adhere to COVID-19 precautions regarding social distancing, the family requests that friends do not visit the residence; however, condolences may be expressed via telephone to Mrs. Ruth Mayes at 803-535-0639, or Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg.

