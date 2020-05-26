Lawrence Mayes Jr. -- Orangeburg

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

ORANGEBURG -- Funeral services for Mr. Lawrence Mayes Jr., 64, of 775 Dash St., will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, May 27, 2020, in the Simmons Funeral Home chapel, 2868 Columbia Road, Orangeburg.

Mr. Mayes passed away Thursday, May 21, at the Regional Medical Center, Orangeburg.

Visitation will be held from 2 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, May 26, at the funeral home.

In an effort to adhere to COVID-19 precautions regarding social distancing, the family requests that friends do not visit the residence; however, condolences may be expressed via telephone to Mrs. Ruth Mayes, at 803-535-0639, or Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg.

Online condolences may be sent to www.simmonsfuneralhome.com.

