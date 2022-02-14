Lawrence Glover -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG -- Funeral services for Mr. Lawrence Glover, 87, of 2572 Spring Valley Circle, Orangeburg, will be held at 11 a.m., Tuesday, Feb. 15, 2022, at St. Paul Baptist Church, with interment to follow at Crestlawn Memorial Gardens. The Rev. Dr. Charcey C. Priester is officiating.

The body will be placed in the church one hour prior to the service.

Mr. Glover passed away on Tuesday, Feb. 8, 2022, at his residence.

Visitation will be held on Monday, Feb. 14, 2022, from 1 to 6 p.m.

Friends may visit his wife, Mrs. Fairy Belle Glover, at 2572 Spring Valley Circle, Orangeburg or Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory, Orangeburg.

