Lawrence Garris -- Gaston
Lawrence Garris -- Gaston

GASTON -- Mr. Lawrence Garris, 80, of 247 Sutton Hall Road, Gaston, passed away on Wednesday, July 15, 2020.

Funeral services are incomplete and professional services have been entrusted to Jackson's Memorial Chapel, Swansea.

