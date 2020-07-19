Lawrence Garris -- Gaston
GASTON -- Mr. Lawrence Garris, 80, of 247 Sutton Hall Road, Gaston, passed away on Wednesday, July 15, 2020.

There will be a visitation only for the public held on Sunday, July 19, 2020, from 2 until 8 p.m. on Sunday, July 19, 2020, at Jackson's Memorial Chapel, Swansea.

