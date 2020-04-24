Lawrence G. High -- Santee
Lawrence G. High -- Santee

SANTEE -- Mr. Lawrence G. High, 52, of 573 Resort St., passed away April 22, 2020, at his residence.

Funeral arrangements are incomplete and will be announced at a later date.

Friends may call at the residence and at the funeral home.

Sacred arrangements are entrusted to Dash's Funeral Home of Orangeburg.

