Lawrence Daniel 'Shorty' Griffin -- Elloree

ELLOREE -- Lawrence Daniel "Shorty" Griffin, age 96, died at his residence Thursday evening, Aug. 5, 2021.

Service arrangements will be announced at a later date.

Mr. Griffin was born in Elloree on April 24, 1925. He was the son of the late Charlie Marion Griffin and the late Maggie Lou Wiles Griffin.

Mr. Griffin was a member of Jerusalem United Methodist Church of Santee. He served in the United States Navy during World War Two. Mr. Griffin retired from J.F. Cleckley Construction Company.

He is survived by his wife, Essie Lee Jones Griffin, of the home; two sons, Larry Wayne Grifin, Elloree, and Lawrence Mark Griffin, of Elloree; four grandchidlren; and five great-grandchildren.

Fogle-Hungerpiller Funeral Home of Elloree is serving the family.