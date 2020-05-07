× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-735-4407 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Lawrence Cauthen Padgett

ANDERSON -- Lawrence Cauthen Padgett, 76, passed away Saturday, March 28, 2020, at the Rainey Hospice House.

Born in Ruffin, he was the son of the late Ernest Smith and Eva Smoak Padgett. Larry served in the National Guard. He was retired from Greenwood Mills.

He is survived by his brother, Glenn Padgett and wife, Martha.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Linda Padgett Kennedy.

A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, May 9, in the New Prospect Baptist Church cemetery, conducted by Dr. David J. Bailey. Friends may pay their respects from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. Friday at Sullivan-King Mortuary.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Hospice of the Upstate, 1835 Rogers Road, Anderson, SC 29621.

Sullivan-King Mortuary

To plant a tree in memory of Lawrence Padgett as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.