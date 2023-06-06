ORANGEBURG -- Funeral services for Mr. Lawrence Branch, 61, of Orangeburg, SC, will be held 11:00am Thursday, June 8, 2023, at Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory Chapel, 2868 Columbia Road, Orangeburg, SC, with interment followed in Gethsemane Memorial Gardens, Orangeburg, SC.

Mr. Branch passed away on Saturday, May 27, 2023.

Visitation will be held Wednesday, June 7, 2023, from 1:00pm-6:00pm.

Family and friends may call Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg, SC.

Please adhere to all COVID-19 precautions and masks are required during visitation and funeral services.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.simmonsfuneralhome.com.