ORANGEBURG -- Funeral Services for Mr. Lawrence A. Green, 71, of Orangeburg, will be held at 2:30 pm, Saturday, February 25, 2023, at Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory, 2868 Columbia Road, Orangeburg SC. Interment will follow at St. Stephens United Methodist Church Cemetery. Mr. Green passed away Monday, February 20, 2023, at the Regional Medical Center, Orangeburg, SC.

Visitation will be held Friday, February 24, 2023, from 1:00pm – 6:00pm.

Family and friends may visit the residence, 163 Community Park Road, Orangeburg or call Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg, SC.

Please adhere to all COVID-19 precautions and masks are required during visitation and funeral services.

