 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Lawrence A. Glover -- St. Matthews
0 comments

Lawrence A. Glover -- St. Matthews

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

ST. MATTHEWS -- Funeral services for Mr. Lawrence A. Glover of 107 Mack Hill St., St. Matthews, will be held at 3 p.m. Sunday, April 11, 2021, at Carson's Funeral Home in St. Matthews.

At the family's request, public viewing and funeral services will be private.

Family and friends may call the residence or Carson's Funeral Home.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News