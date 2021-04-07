 Skip to main content
Lawrence A. Glover -- St. Matthews
Lawrence A. Glover -- St. Matthews

ST. MATTHEWS -- Lawrence A. Glover of 107 Mack Hill St. died Monday, April 5, 2021.

Funeral plans will be announced by Carson Funeral Home, St. Matthews.

Friends may call at the residence of his mother, Vertelle (Penda) Glover, 107 Mack Hill St., St. Matthews.

COVID-19 guidelines and masking will be adhered to.

