Lavonda Sandifer -- Denmark
Lavonda Sandifer -- Denmark

Lavonda Sandifer

DENMARK -- Lavonda Morrison Sandifer, 90, of Denmark, passed away on Saturday, May 15, 2021.

Born in Portsmouth, Ohio on Aug. 12, 1930, she was a daughter of the late Denver Henry Lincoln Morrison and Elsie Greene Morrison. She was the oldest of three sisters.

She was retired from the Denmark School system where she worked as a cafeteria server. She owned and operated a children's daycare from her home for 20 years, as she loved working with children of all ages.

She had a passion for cooking and was known for her fruitcakes and other baking skills. She was an excellent seamstress, providing alteration services for the public as well as sewing needs for her family and friends.

Survivors include her six children, Dorne Wells (Lisa) Sandifer of Aiken, Sue Watson of Norway, James (Phyllis) Sandifer of Orangeburg, Frankie Burden of Buford, Georgia, Lee (Debbie) Sandifer of Aiken and Delsie (Aaron) Waters of Pennsylvania. She was blessed with 12 grandchildren, 22 great-grandchildren and 1 great-great -grandchild; two sisters, Carolyn Ruth Weeks of Aiken, and Rosella Kemmet of Enterprise, Alabama.

She was predeceased by her sweetheart of 49 years, Otis LeRoy Sandifer Jr.; granddaughters, Dawn Crosby and Samantha Sanders.

Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m., Tuesday, May 18, 2021, at Ghents Branch Baptist Church with burial in the Denmark Cemetery.

The family will receive friends from 1 p.m. until the time of the service in the Family Life Center on Tuesday.

Memorial contributions may be made to Longwood Plantation, 1687 Longwood Drive, Orangeburg, SC 29118.

Folk Funeral Home Denmark, SC is assisting the family with arrangements. Visit our on-line registry at www.folkfuneralhome.com.

