 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Laverne Fogle Lee -- Bowman
0 comments

Laverne Fogle Lee -- Bowman

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Laverne Fogle Lee

BOWMAN -- The funeral service for Mrs. Laverne Fogle Lee will be held Saturday, July 24 at 11 a.m. (Final viewing at 10 a.m.) at 1662 Joe S. Jeffords Highway. Burial will follow the service in the Prospect United Methodist Church Cemetery, 845 Prospect St., Rowesville.

A visitation will be held Friday, July 23 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Greater Orangeburg Funeral Home.

The Greater Orangeburg Funeral Home is entrusted with arrangements.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News