Laverne Fogle Lee -- Bowman

BOWMAN -- The funeral service for Mrs. Laverne Fogle Lee will be held Saturday, July 24 at 11 a.m. (Final viewing at 10 a.m.) at 1662 Joe S. Jeffords Highway. Burial will follow the service in the Prospect United Methodist Church Cemetery, 845 Prospect St., Rowesville.
A visitation will be held Friday, July 23 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Greater Orangeburg Funeral Home.
The Greater Orangeburg Funeral Home is entrusted with arrangements.
