BRANCHVILLE -- Lavern Buskey Bonaparte, 67, of 156 Dickson St., Orangeburg, died May 18, 2022, at the Regional Medical Center.

Friends may call at the residence of her mother, Mrs. Jessie Lee Buskey, 650 Sixty Six Road, Branchville, and her sister Cora Calloway, 644 Sixty Six Road, Branchville, with COVID precautions.