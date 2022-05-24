 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Lavern Buskey Bonaparte -- Branchville

BRANCHVILLE -- Lavern Buskey Bonaparte, 68, of 156 Dickson St., Branchville, died May 18, 2022, at the Regional Medical Center.

The funeral will be held at 11 a.m., Wednesday, May 25, 2022, at Owens Funeral Home of Branchville.

Burial will follow in Peter Bowman Cemetery.

She was born Oct. 21, 1954, a daughter of Isaac Buskey Sr. and Jessie Lee Phillips Buskey.

She was employed as a delivery driver at Pizza Hut.

Survivors include her mother, Jessie Lee Buskey; three sisters, Gloria B. Walker, Cora B. Calloway, Valoria B. White; three brothers, Isaac Buskey Jr., Philip Buskey, and Joseph Buskey; and a host of relatives and friends.

Visitation will be held from noon to 7 p.m., Tuesday, May 24, 2022, at Owens Funeral Home of Branchville.

Repast following the burial at Branchville Community Center.

