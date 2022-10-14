ORANGEBURG -- Funeral services for Mr. Lavardis Brigmon, 42, of 1626 Johnson St., Orangeburg, will be held at 1 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022, at Simmons Funeral Home of Santee Chapel, 8824 Old #6 Hwy, Santee, with interment to follow in Mt. Zion AME Church Cemetery, Elloree.

Mr. Brigman passed away Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022.

Visitation will be held Friday, Oct. 14, 2022, from 1 to 6 p.m., at Simmons Funeral Home of Santee.

Family and friends may visit 136 Pine Land Trail, Elloree, or call Simmons Funeral Home of Santee.

Please adhere to all COVID-19 precautions, and masks are required during visitation and funeral services.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.simmonsfuneralhome.com